4-phase proposal creates 'mega subdivision'

Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 10.More >>
Baton Rouge is growing and there may be another big subdivision popping up soon. It's a 275-acre piece of land along River Road that would be called the Atwater. It's about a mile-and-a-half from L'auberge Casino near the U-Club.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
The Republican-controlled House committee in charge of taxes has put a massive dent in the governor’s proposal to overhaul the state’s tax system.More >>
Plaquemines Parish has finally settled with BP over damages caused during the 2010 oil spill.More >>
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Emergency crews broke a window to rescue the 3-year-old.More >>
The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.More >>
He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."More >>
United Airlines says it is investigating an allegation that its flight attendants would not allow a woman to use a restroom and told her to urinate in a cup.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
