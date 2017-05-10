No. 10 LSU falls 7-6 to South Alabama

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - With one out in the top of the ninth inning, South Alabama pinch hitter Matt Bolger put a safety squeeze bunt down to drive in right fielder Brendan Donovan and knot the game, and the Jaguars would push another two runs across to defeat No. 10 LSU, 7-6, Tuesday evening at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU southpaw Nick Bush (1-1) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on one hit and three walks in one inning of work.

Sophomore Caleb Gilbert started the game for the Tigers. The right-hander fired two innings, allowed one run on three hits and struck out two.

South Alabama grabbed the 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Left fielder Dylan Hardy led off the inning with a single to left field and scored on centerfielder Travis Swaggerty's single to right field.

Shortstop Kramer Robertson doubled to right-centerfield to begin the inning. With two outs and Robertson on third, junior Greg Deichmann went opposite field and belted his 16th home run of the year to give the Tigers the 2-1 lead.

LSU extended its lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the second. Third baseman Josh Smith and left fielder Beau Jordan put runners on base after reaching on a double and being hit by a pitch, respectively. The pair moved to scoring position on a fielder's choice, and with one out, first baseman Jake Slaughter singled through the left side to score Smith.

With the bases loaded, second baseman Cole Freeman grounded into a fielder's choice which scored designated hitter Rankin Woley from third. Centerfielder Antoine Duplantis followed with a single up the middle to drive in Slaughter.

