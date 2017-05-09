Plaquemines Parish finally settles with BP following oil spill i - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Plaquemines Parish finally settles with BP following oil spill in 2010

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Plaquemines Parish has finally settled with BP over damages caused during the 2010 oil spill.

Plaquemines Parish did not participate in the 2015 settlement where BP agreed to pay nearly $19 billion to settle claims with five coastal states and local governments. At the time, the parish president said the settlement wasn't enough money.

On Tuesday, May 9, the parish announced a settlement was reached for $45 million.

