Plaquemines Parish finally settles with BP following oil spill in 2010

Plaquemines Parish has finally settled with BP over damages caused during the 2010 oil spill.

Plaquemines Parish did not participate in the 2015 settlement where BP agreed to pay nearly $19 billion to settle claims with five coastal states and local governments. At the time, the parish president said the settlement wasn't enough money.

On Tuesday, May 9, the parish announced a settlement was reached for $45 million.

