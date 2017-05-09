Livingston Parish honors Student of the Year winners

The Livingston Parish School Board, along with Superintendent Rick Wentzel, recognized students in grades 5, 8, and 12 for their achievements. The parish's top three students will advance to the state's regional Student of the Year competition.

Students were recognized on May 4. The parish's top three 2017 Student of the Year winners include:

Daniel "Carson" Lusker-Whitten - 5th grader at Eastside Elementary

Hailey Enamorado - 8th grader at Denham Springs Junior High

Eric Forbes - 12th grader at Holden High

Forbes plans to attend LSU this fall with 60 credit hours earned already and a score of 31 on the ACT. He is graduating Holden High with a 4.0 GPA and is a noted Bible scholar who knows more than 2,000 verses of scripture.

Enamorado also has a 4.0 GPA and is president of Denham Springs Junior's honor society. She recently created a fundraiser for veterans called Hailey's Heroes and spoke at the Baton Rouge Fallen Officers Memorial.

Lusker-Whitten has also achieved a 4.0 GPA and is an active Cub Scout. He recently helped raise more than $60,000 for children suffering from heart disease.

"I'm continually amazed at the caliber of students we continue to turn out in Livingston Parish Schools. Each year, our Student of the Year winners seem to raise the bar for academic excellence and community involvement. This year's list of winners is no different. This is a tremendous tribute to their parents and our schools for fostering and nurturing such talent. Congratulations to all our winners," said Wentzel.

The following Livingston Parish students received Student of the Year honors for their respective schools:

12th Grade Isabella Kreko- Albany High Cameron Crochet - Denham Springs High April Sigrest - Doyle High Eric Forbes - Holden High Deanna Luneau - Live Oak High Victoria Bovia - Maurepas Shelby Chandler - Springfield High Dean Dante - Walker High

8th Grade Emma Miranda - Albany Middle Hailey Enamorado - Denham Springs Junior High Jessica Jemison - Doyle High Saber Bankson - French Settlement High Rylee Lambert - Frost Olivia Barnes - Holden Victoria Germany - Juban Parc Junior High Sadie Forbes - Live Oak Middle Logan Fos-Brown - Maurepas Madeline Watson - North Corbin Junior High Luke Turner - Southside Junior High Russell Egnew - Springfield Middle

5th Grade Emma Rogers - Albany Middle Olivia Slack - Denham Springs Elementary Isabella Ferguson - Doyle Elementary Daniel Lusker-Whitten - Eastside Elementary Tanner Stanga - French Settlement Elementary Baleigh Alleman - Freshwater Elementary Ariel Rowell - Frost Anna Bourgeois - Gray’s Creek Elementary Morgan Myers - Holden Samuel Hernandez - Juban Parc Elementary Valerie Gautreaux - Levi Milton Elementary Addison Reeves - Lewis Vincent Elementary Braden Jones - Live Oak Elementary Logan Guedry - Maurepas Aidon Brumfield - North Corbin Elementary Nathan Buckhalter - North Live Oak Elementary Isabella Szymanski - Northside Elementary Laura Howard - Seventh Ward Elementary Madison Eymard - South Fork Elementary Haley Howitz - South Live Oak Elementary Ma. Caszandra Dante - South Walker Elementary Angelina Wallace - Southside Elementary Ryan Alexander - Springfield Middle Londyn Fasola - Walker Elementary



