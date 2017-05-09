Grandmother claims 2 adults encouraged attack of her 3-year-old grandson, posted video online

A Baton Rouge grandmother is outraged after she claims her 3-year-old grandson was allegedly beaten by a 6-year-old while more than one adult reportedly videotaped the ordeal and posted it to Facebook.

The video is just over 20 seconds long, but shows things that are hard to watch. The video shows the 3-year-old's arms being pulled behind his back as an older child throws him to the ground and stomps on his back, all while adults can be heard in the background laughing and allegedly supporting the attack.

Several seconds into the video, a man can be heard encouraging the older child to scream at the young boy, raining down a shower of expletives as other small children watch.

"I haven't slept since yesterday because it's crazy, because I'm hurting inside for my grand baby," said the child’s grandmother, Natasha Tate.

Tate says she is horrified and has been at a loss for words since the moment she first laid eyes on the video. "I'm really in a rage, but I'm trying to stay calm right now for my grandson because he needs me," said Tate.

She normally does not let others watch the 3-year-old, but Tate admits Monday was different. While running errands, she let one of her sons watch the child and claims he took him over to a friend's house, where the alleged beating took place. She says she was terrified when a friend asked her if she saw the video of the beating shared on social media.

"To just sit there and videotape this and then you laugh about it like it's a game, it's not a game," Tate added.

Tate took the 3-year-old to the doctor to have him checked out. While doctors did not find any serious injuries, she says she is more concerned about the child's mental state.

"He is traumatized and he don't want to go nowhere,” she said. “He's just starting to move around and he keep telling me, 'Mama, they hurt me back there mama, they was jumping on my back and they hurt me mama.'"

The grandmother says she reported the incident to the Baton Rouge Police Department. While a spokesman with BRPD confirms the incident to WAFB and says the special victim's unit is investigating, at this time, no arrests have been made.

Tate though, says she knows exactly who allowed this to happen and she wants justice.

"Why would y'all do that to my grand baby? That's not fair and something needs to be done. Something needs to be done with them both," said Tate.

