Grandmother claims 2 adults encouraged attack of her 3-year-old grandson, posted video online

Plaquemines Parish has finally settled with BP over damages caused during the 2010 oil spill.More >>
A Baton Rouge grandmother is outraged after she claims her 3-year-old grandson was allegedly beaten by a 6-year-old while more than one adult reportedly videotaped the ordeal and posted it to Facebook.More >>
The Livingston Parish School Board, along with Superintendent Rick Wentzel, recognized students in grades 5, 8, and 12 for their achievements. The parish's top three students will advance to the state's regional Student of the Year competition.More >>
The Republican-controlled House committee in charge of taxes has put a massive dent in the governor’s proposal to overhaul the state’s tax system.More >>
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre (BRBT) has trained many talented artists, including Whitney Dufrene, Molly Rushing, and Le'Tiger Walker, who are all living out their dreams working as professional dancers in New York.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
