Three Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre alumni living their dreams in New York

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre (BRBT) has trained many talented artists, including Whitney Dufrene, Molly Rushing, and Le'Tiger Walker, who are all living out their dreams working as professional dancers in New York.

Dufrene dances professionally with a contemporary company called Doug Varone and Dancers. Dufrene, a performer, teacher, choreographer, and musician, trained with the Dancers' Workshop and BRBT before moving on to Point Park University. She graduated with a BFA in dance from Belhaven University. Before joining Doug Varone and Dancers last year, Dufrene performed all across the world as a dancer with Ad Deum Dance of Houston.

Rushing is performing on Broadway in the new musical Anastasia, which premiered in April. Rushing is originally from Watson and danced with BRBT's junior and senior companies, as well as performed in The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou for nine years. Rushing has a bachelor of music with an emphasis on musical theater from Oklahoma City University.

Walker is currently dancing with Garth Fagan Dance in Rochester. He began his career at the Dancers' Workshop and later trained with BRBT as a pre-professional company member. Garth Fagan, who won a Tony award for best choreography for Disney's The Lion King, personally invited Walker to audition after seeing him dance at the Garth Fagan Dancer Summer Movement Institute. Walker is currently the youngest member of the company.

