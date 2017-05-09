Three Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre alumni living their dreams in New York

A Baton Rouge grandmother is outraged after she claims her 3-year-old grandson was allegedly beaten by a 6-year-old while more than one adult reportedly videotaped the ordeal and posted it to Facebook.More >>
The Livingston Parish School Board, along with Superintendent Rick Wentzel, recognized students in grades 5, 8, and 12 for their achievements. The parish's top three students will advance to the state's regional Student of the Year competition.More >>
The Republican-controlled House committee in charge of taxes has put a massive dent in the governor’s proposal to overhaul the state’s tax system.More >>
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre (BRBT) has trained many talented artists, including Whitney Dufrene, Molly Rushing, and Le'Tiger Walker, who are all living out their dreams working as professional dancers in New York.More >>
Nine people were charged on various drug violations as part of Operation Fresh Start, reports Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
The SC House has voted overwhelmingly to pass the gas tax bill, and now it goes to Governor Henry McMaster's desk for his signature.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster kept his promise and vetoed the gas tax bill passed by the General Assembly.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.More >>
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
