9 mid-level dealers charged as part of drug bust in Assumption Parish

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Nine people were charged on various drug violations as part of Operation Fresh Start, reports Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon.

Deputies and narcotics agents began executing warrants on Friday, May 5 and say they were targeting mid-level dealers who were distributing a wide variety of illegal drugs.

The following people were charged:

  • Jason Boudreaux, 38, of Bayou L'Ourse
    • Distribution of methamphetamine - Bond set at $85,000. Boudreaux also faces a probation revocation for a prior felony conviction. Boudreaux was already in jail on other drug charges.
  • Jennifer Beecher, 32, of Amelia
    • Distribution of methamphetamine - Bond set at $85,000
  • Cody Delatte, 22, of Bayou L'Ourse
    • Distribution of methamphetamine - Bond set at $75,000
  • Todd Bennett Franklin, 36, of Klotzville
    • Distribution of crack cocaine - Bond set at $85,000. Franklin was already serving a sentence for a previous drug conviction.
  • Jacee James, 26, of Gonzales
    • Distribution of heroin
    • Distribution of methamphetamine
    • Bond set at $85,000 for each charge. James also faces a probation revocation for a prior felony conviction. James was already in jail on drug and weapon charges. 
  • Chance Landry, 27, of Bayou L'Ourse
    • Distribution of marijuana - Bond set at $55,000. Landry faces a probation revocation for a previous felony conviction. Landry was already incarcerated on other drug charges.
  • Cathy Phillips of Belle Rose
    • Distribution of methamphetamine - Phillips is currently incarcerated in the Ascension Parish Jail and will be transferred to Assumption Parish 
  • Charles Richards Jr., 25, of Belle Rose
    • Distribution of heroin
    • Distribution of marijuana
    • Distribution of methamphetamine
    • Richards will be booked into Assumption Parish following his release from Ascension Parish.
  • Bradley Worley, 26, of Labadieville
    • Distribution of heroin - Bond set at $85,000

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reports that all suspects remain in custody at this time. Narcotics agents are still seeking a black male identified as Terrence McBride of Belle Rose on charges of distribution of marijuana and heroin.

