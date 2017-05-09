9 mid-level dealers charged as part of drug bust in Assumption Parish

Nine people were charged on various drug violations as part of Operation Fresh Start, reports Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon.More >>
Parish President Kenny Matassa announced Tuesday the parish government will hold a household hazardous materials waste collection event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.More >>
There is an odor so foul in Pointe Coupee Parish that some folks complain they just can't stand to be outside anymore. They live in Tolbert, which is located east of Livonia.More >>
Nancy Lawson’s home in Baker sits in the shadow of one of the city’s water towers. On Tuesday, she says her husband woke to find water from the tower flowing into their yard, puddling several inches deep in some spots.More >>
A bill reworking state child support laws breezed through committee Tuesday.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.More >>
A bear was spotted at a golf course at Barefoot Resort and Golf in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday. The resort posted an image of the bear, which appears to be a black bear, to its Facebook page, with the caption: “Another fun day at ‘Bear’ foot.”More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
