9 mid-level dealers charged as part of drug bust in Assumption Parish

Nine people were charged on various drug violations as part of Operation Fresh Start, reports Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon.

Deputies and narcotics agents began executing warrants on Friday, May 5 and say they were targeting mid-level dealers who were distributing a wide variety of illegal drugs.

The following people were charged:

Jason Boudreaux, 38, of Bayou L'Ourse Distribution of methamphetamine - Bond set at $85,000. Boudreaux also faces a probation revocation for a prior felony conviction. Boudreaux was already in jail on other drug charges.

Jennifer Beecher, 32, of Amelia Distribution of methamphetamine - Bond set at $85,000

Cody Delatte, 22, of Bayou L'Ourse Distribution of methamphetamine - Bond set at $75,000

Todd Bennett Franklin, 36, of Klotzville Distribution of crack cocaine - Bond set at $85,000. Franklin was already serving a sentence for a previous drug conviction.

Jacee James, 26, of Gonzales Distribution of heroin Distribution of methamphetamine Bond set at $85,000 for each charge. James also faces a probation revocation for a prior felony conviction. James was already in jail on drug and weapon charges.

Chance Landry, 27, of Bayou L'Ourse Distribution of marijuana - Bond set at $55,000. Landry faces a probation revocation for a previous felony conviction. Landry was already incarcerated on other drug charges.

Cathy Phillips of Belle Rose Distribution of methamphetamine - Phillips is currently incarcerated in the Ascension Parish Jail and will be transferred to Assumption Parish

Charles Richards Jr., 25, of Belle Rose Distribution of heroin Distribution of marijuana Distribution of methamphetamine Richards will be booked into Assumption Parish following his release from Ascension Parish.

Bradley Worley, 26, of Labadieville Distribution of heroin - Bond set at $85,000



The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reports that all suspects remain in custody at this time. Narcotics agents are still seeking a black male identified as Terrence McBride of Belle Rose on charges of distribution of marijuana and heroin.

