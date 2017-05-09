Water tower overflow leads to problems for Baker homeowner

Nancy Lawson’s home in Baker sits in the shadow of one of the city’s water towers. On Tuesday, she says her husband woke to find water from the tower flowing into their yard, puddling several inches deep in some spots.

Lawson says this is not the first time the overflow has filled her yard. She estimates it happens about every six months, and she is getting tired of it. She adds that her utility sheds had to be put up on blocks last year to avoid the water, but those blocks are beginning to sink into the saturated ground, and her husband’s vegetable garden takes a hit every time.

Lawson says she’s talked to both former Baker mayor, Harold Rideau, and current mayor, Darnell Waites, about the overflow. "I've gone up there and talked to them, and I guess they try to fix it the best they can or whatever, but it comes back kind of often," said Lawson.

The Baker Utilities Department explains water from the tower overflows when too much pressure builds up. Tuesday’s overflow was the result of a bigger issue. Julie McCulloch, Baker administrative officer, says the city’s three water wells were damaged during the August flooding, and the city is still working to make repairs. As a result, it's more difficult to maintain stable water pressure, which can lead to overflow from towers.

However, the McCulloch says they just received final approval for the project to repair the water wells and work should begin any day now. Meanwhile, the city says it will immediately draw up plans to better protect the neighboring yard from future overflows, and will also look at improving the water tower's catch basin if needed.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.



