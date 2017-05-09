Bill reworking child support laws gets through committee, heads to House

A bill reworking state child support laws breezed through committee Tuesday.

The bill would suspend child support payments when a parent is locked up for more than 180 days. The bill's author told the committee this is about ensuring the parent is not in debt when they get out of jail.

“We don't want him to get out, get a job under the table, huge wage garnishments, so he'll get paid cash under the table, do something illegal, and ends up in jail for longer, so the child suffers more,” said Rep. Joseph Marino, I-Gretna.

The rule change would not apply to parents locked up because they failed to pay child support in the first place or if they committed an act of domestic violence. The bill faced by far the least opposition of any of the prison reform measures so far. It now heads to the full House for a vote.

