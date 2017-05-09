Mayor Broome reads to kids at Bridge Academy for Teach for America program

Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome hung out with the kids at Baton Rouge Bridge Academy Tuesday as part of a program with Teach for America. They talked about jobs and what they want to be when they grow up.

“As I read and talked to these children, I indeed realized that they do have some great minds and they're going to do great things in life,” said Broome.

“I think we're incredibly lucky to have a mayor who's really committed to education, especially early childhood education. So to have her working with young students today, to be reading with them, talking with them about their future, was a real treat for students at Bridge Academy,” said Lauren Vinsant with Teach for America.

Teach for America puts young teachers into classrooms in places where they need support. The kids loved posing with Mayor Broome.

