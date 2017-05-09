Community leaders address DOJ decision in Sterling case, how to move forward as a city

A week after the results of the Department of Justice decision in the Alton Sterling case were made public, a collection of community leaders addressed the findings and how to move forward in Baton Rouge.

The group spoke before EBR Republicans Tuesday at the Ronald Reagan Newsmakers Luncheon. Among the topics were the events of last summer and how leadership has worked together to propose policy change in Baton Rouge and across the state. Those leaders say they support the demonstrations that followed Sterling's death and believe that may have motivated lawmakers to act.

"That's the problem. It's not my community, it's not your community, it's our community. We are one community here in Baton Rouge," said Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge.

"And I think because of the protests and the outcry, some of our elected officials have responded to the outcry and wanted to address some of this stuff to bring about change,” said local businessman, Cleve Dunn Jr.

State lawmakers have so far proposed a handful of bills this legislative session aimed at police reform. Among them are discipline tracking for officers and stricter training.

