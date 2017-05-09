Landfill accepts blame for foul odor in Pointe Coupee Parish

There is an odor so foul in Pointe Coupee Parish that some folks complain they just can't stand to be outside anymore. They live in Torbert, which is located east of Livonia.

Charles Badeaux loves working in his yard. He is quick to tell you he is no expert, though. He is a country guy who just likes to get things done. He also enjoys a good Cajun jambalaya, but he has no sense of smell.

“I can’t taste it. I don't know if they got chicken in it or shrimp,” said Badeaux.

But lately, he says his taste buds are picking up something a bit unpleasant.

“I can taste something in my mouth and it doesn't taste good either. The only thing that will cure it is a beer,” said Badeaux.

Badeaux thinks he is tasting what his neighbors have been complaining about since last August. Next door, Louis Gonzales is trying to build a carport, but he can't seem to ignore what's in the air. “It just stinks that's all. [It] smells like dead animal,” said Gonzales.

Homeowners have long suspected the smell is coming from the Reliable Landfill just across Hwy. 190, which is owned by Waste Management. The homeowners say their complaints to the company have gone unanswered.

“[I’ve called] about six times. My wife calls too sometimes,” said Badeaux.

Waste Management officials were not available for an interview, but did send a statement saying the smell could be coming from decomposing sheetrock from the flood. The statement reads, in part:

As part of Waste Management's efforts to assist Louisiana home and business owners and local governments recover from last year's flood devastation, significant amounts of sheetrock were taken to the landfill from flood-damaged homes and buildings.

Waste Management officials also state they have taken the following steps to minimize the odor:

Applying additional soil

Applying additional mulch

Applying a neutralizing agent

Using a tarp to cover the soil along the active portions of the landfill

The complete statement from Waste Management can be read below.



Neighbors however, say they have had enough. They want the landfill gone.

“Looks like they could find another place. I don't know why they put it across from this little community here,” said Badeaux.

