Domino's driver arrested for reportedly making up story about mugging to get more prescription meds

A Greenwell Springs woman has been arrested after reportedly making up a story about being mugged while delivering a pizza in order to get more prescription medication, reports the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to the report from EBRSO, deputies were dispatched to a call about an armed robbery on Monday, May 8 around 10 p.m. The robbery reportedly occurred on Wisteria Lakes Dr.

The caller, later identified as Eleanor Hopkins, 23, who is an employee of Domino's Pizza on Greenwell Springs Rd., went on to say that while she was making a delivery on Wisteria Lakes Dr., she was stopped by two white males wearing masks, dressed all in camouflage and armed with hunting rifles. The report states Hopkins claimed the men made her open the doors to her car and stole numerous valuables from her, including her wallet and prescription medication.

The report states deputies set up a crime scene and questioned Hopkins further about the incident, when she reportedly admitted to making up the whole story because she lost her prescription and needed a police report in order to get more.

Hopkins was then arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. She is charged with felony injuring public records for filing a false police report.

