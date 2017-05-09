New Rouses to open on Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge

Rouses Markets is set to open their 55th store in the Bluebonnet Village Shopping Center in Baton Rouge.

The shopping center is located at the northwest corner of Bluebonnet Blvd. and Perkins Rd. The new store will take over the space now occupied by Matherne's Supermarket.

"Baton Rouge residents have been asking us to build more stores in the area, and we feel like this shopping center has been underserved. This is a family friendly neighborhood. There are a lot of popular restaurants nearby. It's a great location for us all the way around," said Donny Rouse, CEO of Rouses Markets.

While a projected opening date has not yet been announced, the store will likely not open for at least four months due to planned renovations.

"We're making a $3 million investment in upgrades. Our new store will be a combination of our Baton Rouge store in the Long Farm Village Development, which we opened last August, and our store in downtown New Orleans on Baronne St. That location has a lot of 'wow' factor," said Rouse.

There are 46 Rouses locations in Louisiana alone. The other eight stores are in Mississippi and Alabama. Four Rouses locations are undergoing renovations this year, including the location in Hammond.

The address of the new location is 7580 Bluebonnet Blvd. For more information, visit www.rouses.com.

