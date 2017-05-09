Gonzales man known as 'Hollowtip' sentenced to 15 years for dealing cocaine

A Gonzales man has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to being in possession of and distributing cocaine, reports the 23rd Judicial District Court.

On May 4, Derrick Clark, 31, known as "Hollowtip," pleaded guilty to distribution of schedule II narcotics (cocaine) and possession of 28 grams or more, but less than 200 grams of cocaine. His guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a 2015 narcotics bust.

Back on Christmas Day of 2015, officers with the Gonzales Police Department executed a search warrant on a vehicle parked at a home in Gonzales near the intersection of N Roscoe and W Bluebird Streets after receiving information that drugs were being sold from the vehicle.

Narcotics agents received information that a man known as "Hollowtip" had recently sold an unknown amount of cocaine and had more cocaine packaged inside the car. Agents were later able to identify "Hollowtip" as Derrick Clark.

Officials reports that during the search of the vehicle, which was registered in Clark's name, officers discovered and seized a large amount of cocaine. Clark was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

After entering a guilty plea Thursday, the judge ordered Clark serve a 15 year sentence for each charge. The sentences will run concurrently with each other.

