Ascension Parish plans household hazardous materials collection event

Parish President Kenny Matassa announced Tuesday the parish government will hold a household hazardous materials waste collection event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.More >>
Parish President Kenny Matassa announced Tuesday the parish government will hold a household hazardous materials waste collection event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.More >>
There is an odor so foul in Pointe Coupee Parish that some folks complain they just can't stand to be outside anymore. They live in Tolbert, which is located east of Livonia.More >>
There is an odor so foul in Pointe Coupee Parish that some folks complain they just can't stand to be outside anymore. They live in Torbert, which is located east of Livonia.More >>
Nancy Lawson’s home in Baker sits in the shadow of one of the city’s water towers. On Tuesday, she says her husband woke to find water from the tower flowing into their yard, puddling several inches deep in some spots.More >>
Nancy Lawson’s home in Baker sits in the shadow of one of the city’s water towers. On Tuesday, she says her husband woke to find water from the tower flowing into their yard, puddling several inches deep in some spots.More >>
A bill reworking state child support laws breezed through committee Tuesday.More >>
A bill reworking state child support laws breezed through committee Tuesday.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome hung out with the kids at Baton Rouge Bridge Academy Tuesday as part of a program with Teach for America.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome hung out with the kids at Baton Rouge Bridge Academy Tuesday as part of a program with Teach for America.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.More >>
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
A bear was spotted at a golf course at Barefoot Resort and Golf in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday. The resort posted an image of the bear, which appears to be a black bear, to its Facebook page, with the caption: “Another fun day at ‘Bear’ foot.”More >>
A bear was spotted at a golf course at Barefoot Resort and Golf in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday. The resort posted an image of the bear, which appears to be a black bear, to its Facebook page, with the caption: “Another fun day at ‘Bear’ foot.”More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>