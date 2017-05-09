Ascension Parish plans household hazardous materials collection event

Parish President Kenny Matassa announced Tuesday the parish government will hold a household hazardous materials waste collection event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The event will be held Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The expo center is located at 9039 St. Landry Rd. in Gonzales.

Items being accepted include things such as tires, appliances, batteries, and paint. Items not being accepted include explosive or radioactive materials, paper, aluminum, and plastic. A complete list of acceptable and unacceptable items can be found on the parish's Facebook page and website.

Only Ascension Parish residents can participate in this event. Residents should be prepared to show ID in order to prove residency. For more information, contact parish environmental manager, Allene Burris, at 225-450-1308.

