FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another Ozone Action Day

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine - light southerly winds; a high of 86°

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, mild overnight; a low of 60°

WEDNESDAY: Returning sunshine, increasing humidity; a high of 87°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

-Once again Tuesday, DEQ has declared an OZONE ACTION DAY for EBR, WBR, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville and Pointe Coupee parishes …

-For the third consecutive day, Air Quality Index indicates that ozone may reach code orange - a level that is unhealthy for sensitive groups

-Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD - should avoid prolonged outdoor activity/exertion

-In addition, if you have travel plans the ACTION DAY is also in effect for metro New Orleans and the Mississippi coastal counties Tuesday, as well …

-Surface high pressure will be centered near the NE Gulf of Mexico through the next few days - causing basically light winds during the morning hours and a generally steady onshore flow during the afternoons

-Moisture levels will not be especially high … that is, until the end of the week, courtesy of a cold front that will move through our viewing area Friday (60% - 70% coverage)

-Showers and storms will be likely - in advance of the front … severe weather can’t be ruled out, but the threat still looks relatively low at this point

-Any wet weather should be well clear of SE LA/SW MS early Saturday - with DRY weather on tap for the remainder of Mother’s Day weekend!

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: NE - SE winds, 5 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR MAY 10:

High Tide: 10:48 a.m. +1.2

Low Tide: 8:16 p.m. +0.1

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 9 … 95° (1922); 46° (1917)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 9 … 85°; 64°

SUNRISE: 6:14 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:48 p.m.

