OUR TURN: Council on Aging Tax

Roadway incidents for Tuesday, May 9.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, May 9.More >>
TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine - light southerly winds; a high of 86°
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, mild overnight; a low of 60°
TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine - light southerly winds; a high of 86°
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, mild overnight; a low of 60°
A month ago, there was this big free-for-all at the Metro Council meeting related to the Council on Aging and the $80 million tax approved by voters last November. An audit of the COA is out now and sure enough, there are many potential violations of state and federal election laws.More >>
A month ago, there was this big free-for-all at the Metro Council meeting related to the Council on Aging and the $80 million tax approved by voters last November. An audit of the COA is out now and sure enough, there are many potential violations of state and federal election laws.More >>
The YMCA of the Capital Area is hosting its 10th annual swimsuit drive from May 1 to 31. Donations of new or gently used swimsuits will be taken at all YMCA of the Capital Area locations.More >>
The YMCA of the Capital Area is hosting its 10th annual swimsuit drive from May 1 to 31. Donations of new or gently used swimsuits will be taken at all YMCA of the Capital Area locations.More >>
There's something very special about the backyard of Nathan Harvey, tucked away in the tiny town of Norwood, Louisiana. Its magical, really.More >>
There's something very special about the backyard of Nathan Harvey, tucked away in the tiny town of Norwood, Louisiana. Its magical, really.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.More >>
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month-old who was taken by her non-custodial father.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month-old who was taken by her non-custodial father.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>