WATCH: Flyover video of first concrete slab poured at OLOL Children's Hospital

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Construction continues at the new, freestanding Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital with a major milestone.

The first concrete slab was poured early in the morning on Monday, May 8. Construction teams began pouring concrete around 2 a.m. and by 10 a.m., 22,000 square feet of concrete had been placed, amounting to more than 500 cubic yards of concrete.

More construction is expected throughout the summer. Steel will be erected beginning in June. 

The new hospital is scheduled to open in 2019. To follow construction updates  with a live webcam, click here.

