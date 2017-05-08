New Roads to host Crawfish Jams festival Mother's Day weekend

The 3rd annual Crawfish Jams festival will be held in New Roads on Saturday, May 13.

The free festival will be held on the east side of Morrison Pkwy. on the same side of the lakefront parking lot where Satterfield's Restaurant is located. The festival will be from 4 to 9 p.m.

"Since our parish produces a significant crop of crawfish and its farmers distribute them across the south, I realized crawfish gave us yet another great opportunity to promote yet another of our natural resources. Crawfish Jams also gives the City of New Roads another opportunity to showcase the beauty and hospitality of False River and our historic downtown dsitrict," said Mayor Robert Myer.

The crawfish for the festival will be provided and boiled by Four Oaks Farms. Crawfish will be $15 for a three-pound serving, which includes potatoes and corn. Beer, sodas, jambalaya, chips, and other snacks will also be sold.

Crawfish Jams will again be held in conjunction with the Louisiana Triathlon.

The festival will start with live music by Passing Outlaws, as well as performances from the Guy Augustine Band and Chase Taylor.

For more information about the festival, call City Hall at 225-638-5360 ext. 212 or ext. 402, or visit www.crawfishjams.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.