Move Ascension initiative announced to improve roads in the parish

On Monday, May 8, Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa announced the Move Ascension transportation initiative, a multi-million dollar project to improves multiple roads in the Gonzales and north Ascension areas.

"Drivers in Ascension Parish do a fair bit of sitting and waiting, but I want them to do a lot more moving. Move Ascension is designed to work in collaboration with the recently announced state highway improvements to provide capacity upgrades for parish corridors that see high usage," said Matassa.

The first phase of the project will focus on widening and roundabouts on Roddy Rd. and Henry Rd. corridors, as well as a connector road from Ashland Rd. to Edenborne Pkwy. The second phase will include similar projects, which could be let by 2019.

"We are moving forward with these projects with no additional cost to taxpayers. The parish has budgeted $35 million to the Move Ascension initiative, including proceeds from a newly authorized bond issue and reserve funds," said Matassa.

More details on the initiative will be presented at the May meeting of the Parish Council Transportation Committee.

