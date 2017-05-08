Gonzales city council approves sales tax to fund police, fire de - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Gonzales city council approves sales tax to fund police, fire departments

Gonzales city council (Source: WAFB) Gonzales city council (Source: WAFB)
Gonzales city council (Source: WAFB) Gonzales city council (Source: WAFB)
Gonzales city council (Source: WAFB) Gonzales city council (Source: WAFB)
GONZALES, LA (WAFB) -

The Gonzales city council voted unanimously (5-0) to approve the proposed half cent sales tax on Monday, May 8. The tax will be used to help fund fire and police departments, as well as for the construction of a new civic center.

The measure still needs to be approved by the bond commission and passed by voters on October 14 before it is final.

If successful, the new tax would be implemented on Jan. 1, 2018.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly