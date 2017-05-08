Gonzales city council approves sales tax to fund police, fire departments

The Gonzales city council voted unanimously (5-0) to approve the proposed half cent sales tax on Monday, May 8. The tax will be used to help fund fire and police departments, as well as for the construction of a new civic center.

JUST IN: Gonzales city council votes unanimously to approve half-cent sales tax. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/fGnB609m71 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) May 8, 2017

The measure still needs to be approved by the bond commission and passed by voters on October 14 before it is final.

If successful, the new tax would be implemented on Jan. 1, 2018.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.