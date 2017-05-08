Deputy superintendent of EBR School System resigns

The deputy superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced her resignation Monday, May 8.

Dr. Michelle Clayton made the announcement Monday, saying her last day will be June 18. She has been with the school system for the past two years. Her full letter of resignation can be read below:

Dear School Board Members,

After thoughtful consideration, I would like to inform you that I have decided to resign from my position as the Deputy Superintendent for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. There are a number of factors that played into my decision, but I want to assure you that it has not been made lightly. My last day of employment will be June 18, 2017.

I have thoroughly enjoyed my role serving the East Baton Rouge Parish School System for the past 2 years, and am extremely proud of the work that has been accomplished under my leadership, including the following initiatives:

Academics, Arts, Athletics + Character (A3+C)

High Schools of Excellence and GRADUATE

1:1 computer ratio in grades 5-8 (over 12,000 laptops distributed for student use)

Academic Audits (teacher and principal interviews and every classrooms visited in all EBR schools each fall/spring)

MAPS modules and comprehensive Professional Development Plan

Curriculum Compass/Guides for all subjects and grade levels

STEM expansion through partnership with the Foundation for EBR Schools

Expanded Dual Enrollment and Advanced Placement courses

PACE (Providing Accelerated Curriculum Early) Program

JCAMPUS transition (will occur on June 30, 2017)

Districtwide Intervention Program for all D and F schools (begins Fall, 2017)

I would like to thank you for entrusting me with the opportunity to serve the students and staff of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. I will always have a heart for the students of this community. I believe we have laid a strong foundation to prepare the district for academic growth. I wish you and the entire EBR team continued success in the future.

Sincerely,

Michelle

Dr. Michelle M. Clayton

Deputy Superintendent

East Baton Rouge Parish School System