Deputy superintendent of EBR School System resigns

The beautiful, clear sky that looked over the metro area Monday is the kind that drives people outdoors. Unfortunately, the calm winds and excessive sunshine are also a perfect combination to produce ozone, which can be troubling for those with respiratory issues.More >>
Some are calling a huge project to rebuild the state’s coastline "The New Louisiana Purchase.”More >>
The deputy superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System announced her resignation Monday, May 8.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, May 8.More >>
A Baton Rouge contractor, who is already facing fraud charges, has been arrested again.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, states it's suing the department over its "unconstitutional policing program to systematically target black people for illegal searches and seizures of persons, homes, and cars".More >>
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.More >>
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.More >>
A woman who died Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide was a former director of the Apache Belles and an original Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, according to Tyler Junior College.More >>
