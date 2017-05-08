Contractor accused of fraud arrested again

A Baton Rouge contractor, who is already facing fraud charges, has been arrested again.

The report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office states that on March 30, the victim says her home took on 8 ft. of water during the August flooding. The reports says the victim then called the contractor, Ora Williams, 57, of Ora P Construction, after she was told of her through and friend and asked if she was a licensed contractor, to which she replied she was. The victim claims Williams came to the house, did a walk-through, took pictures, and then presented her with a contract, which the victim signed, believing it was an estimate.

The report states the victim went on to say she told Williams she wasn't hired and she had chosen a different company. The victim says Williams then submitted the contract to the victim's mortgage company to collect the initial payment of just over $25,000. Williams reportedly provided the victim with an occupational license dated December of 2015 and an invoice list with the work she allegedly performed. The victim also says Williams was trying to obtain the check for the payment through fraudulent means. The report states it became known that Williams is not a licensed contractor and that she placed a lien on the victim's home in the amount of $22,000. The incident was reported to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officials with EBRSO then contacted the State Contractor's Board and confirmed Williams is not a licensed contractor and has previous violations with the board. Williams also has previous arrests for misapplication of payments and contractor fraud.

Officials attempted to contact the attorney at the law office from which the lien was submitted against the victim's home, but they were not able to get in touch with anyone about the lien.

EBRSO officials advise Williams had to be placed on Crime Stoppers in order for her to surrender to arrest after hiding from law enforcement.

Williams was arrested on Monday, May 8 and is charged with residential contractor fraud.

