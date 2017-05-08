Movie Tavern unveils new menu

Movie Tavern has unveiled a new menu at all of its 23 locations nationwide, with more than 50 new cocktails and entrée options.

"At Movie Tavern, we pay particular attention to serving options that can easily be enjoyed in the low light of the movie theater and without making too much noise as to not disrupt the experience. For our new menu, our chefs took inspiration from food and beverage trends you see in gastro pubs and casual eateries; items that our fans have long been requesting and now are available at the touch of a button," said Joe Marcus, senior vice president of culinary and guest services at Movie Tavern.

New entrée options include the South of the Border Burger, and the Ahi Salad, while new drink options include:

Frozen Arnold Palmer

Loaded Bloody Mary

Flavored Martinis

Modelo Michelada

Moscow Mules

Grown Up Shakes

The craft beer selection has also been expanded and beer can now be ordered by the pitcher as well.

Visit www.movietavern.com for more information.

