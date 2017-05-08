Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down LA 77 at LA 386 in Iberville Pa - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down LA 77 at LA 386 in Iberville Parish

Posted by WAFB Staff
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported LA 77 is closed at LA 386 due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

The intersection is south of Grosse Tete. The big rig was carrying large plastic pipes.

Traffic is being diverted to Sidney Road.

It is unknown when the road will be reopened.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

It is also unknown if there were any injuries.

