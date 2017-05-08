Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down LA 77 at LA 386 in Iberville Parish

LA 77 at LA 386 in Iberville Parish (Source: Viewer)

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported LA 77 is closed at LA 386 due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

The intersection is south of Grosse Tete. The big rig was carrying large plastic pipes.

Traffic is being diverted to Sidney Road.

LA 77 is closed in both directions at LA 386 (south of Grosse Tete) due to an accident. Congestion is minimal. Use alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 8, 2017

It is unknown when the road will be reopened.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

It is also unknown if there were any injuries.

