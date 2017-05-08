LSU CF Zach Watson named SEC Freshman of the Week

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - LSU centerfielder Zach Watson was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week Monday by the league office.

Watson, a product of Ruston, La., batted .500 (5-for-10) with four RBI, two runs scored and a .583 on-base percentage to help lead LSU to an SEC series victory over South Carolina. Watson was also 2-for-2 in stolen base attempts and he recorded an outfield assist.

In LSU's 10-inning win over South Carolina on Sunday to clinch the series, Watson was 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored.

