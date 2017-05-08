NCAA Baseball Polls: LSU closing in on top-10

After going 2-1 against South Carolina, the Tigers have moved up in three of the four major baseball polls.
Week of May 1:
South Carolina: Game 1: L, 3-2
South Carolina: Game 2: W, 5-2
South Carolina: Game 3: W, 7-6 (10 innings)
May 8 NCAA Baseball Polls:
Baseball America: LSU No. 15 (Last Week: 15)
Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas Tech, TCU
D1 Baseball: LSU No. 11 (Last Week: 12)
Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Florida
Perfect Game: LSU No. 11 (Last Week: 12)
Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Florida
Collegiate Baseball: LSU No. 10 (Last Week: 11)
Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, TCU, Texas Tech
Next up for the Tigers:
Tuesday: South Alabama at the Box
LSU's 2017 Schedule and Results
