NCAA Baseball Polls: LSU closing in on top-10 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

NCAA Baseball Polls: LSU closing in on top-10

Source: (Josh Auzenne/WAFB) Source: (Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

After going 2-1 against South Carolina, the Tigers have moved up in three of the four major baseball polls.

Week of May 1:
South Carolina: Game 1: L, 3-2
South Carolina: Game 2: W, 5-2
South Carolina: Game 3: W, 7-6 (10 innings)

May 8 NCAA Baseball Polls:
Baseball America: LSU No. 15 (Last Week: 15)
Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas Tech, TCU

D1 Baseball: LSU No. 11 (Last Week: 12)
Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Florida

Perfect Game: LSU No. 11 (Last Week: 12)
Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Florida

Collegiate Baseball: LSU No. 10 (Last Week: 11)
Top 5: Oregon State, Louisville, North Carolina, TCU, Texas Tech

Next up for the Tigers:
Tuesday: South Alabama at the Box  

LSU's 2017 Schedule and Results

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly