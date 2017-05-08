FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another Ozone Action Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
YOUR QUICKCAST:
MONDAY: Lots of sunshine, light SE winds - a high of 86°
MONDAY NIGHT: Clear - mild overnight; a low of 59°
TUESDAY: Another sunny spring day; a bit more humidity - a high of 87°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
-DEQ has declared Monday an OZONE ACTION DAY; air quality is forecast to be Code Orange - unhealthy for sensitive groups …
-Increasing ozone levels may cause challenges for active children and adults, the elderly and folks with respiratory difficulties … ALL should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion Monday.
-Otherwise, high pressure will dominate our weather picture through Thursday; however, a cold front is expected to move across our viewing area Friday, triggering scattered to numerous showers/storms (60% - 70% coverage)
-While it doesn’t appear to be likely at present, the potential for severe weather can’t be completely ruled out for Friday afternoon/evening.
-The good news - the cold front looks as if it will move quickly out of our viewing area and the Mother’s Day weekend should be quite nice … sunny and seasonally mild!
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop
Inland Lakes: SE winds, 5 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less
TIDES FOR MAY 9:
High Tide: 10:32 a.m. +1.1
Low Tide: 7:42 p.m. +0.2
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 8 … 96° (1922); 46° (1992)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 8 … 85°; 63°
SUNRISE: 6:15 a.m.
SUNSET: 7:48 p.m.
