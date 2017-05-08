FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another Ozone Action Day

YOUR QUICKCAST:

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine, light SE winds - a high of 86°

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear - mild overnight; a low of 59°

TUESDAY: Another sunny spring day; a bit more humidity - a high of 87°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

-DEQ has declared Monday an OZONE ACTION DAY; air quality is forecast to be Code Orange - unhealthy for sensitive groups …

-Increasing ozone levels may cause challenges for active children and adults, the elderly and folks with respiratory difficulties … ALL should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion Monday.

-Otherwise, high pressure will dominate our weather picture through Thursday; however, a cold front is expected to move across our viewing area Friday, triggering scattered to numerous showers/storms (60% - 70% coverage)

-While it doesn’t appear to be likely at present, the potential for severe weather can’t be completely ruled out for Friday afternoon/evening.

-The good news - the cold front looks as if it will move quickly out of our viewing area and the Mother’s Day weekend should be quite nice … sunny and seasonally mild!

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: SE winds, 5 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR MAY 9:

High Tide: 10:32 a.m. +1.1

Low Tide: 7:42 p.m. +0.2

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 8 … 96° (1922); 46° (1992)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 8 … 85°; 63°

SUNRISE: 6:15 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:48 p.m.

