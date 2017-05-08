Audit finds EBR Council on Aging used public money, staff and more to support a PAC

According to a report by the Louisiana Auditor, the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging used public resources to operate a political action committee (PAC) to support a tax proposition last November, which may have violated state and federal laws.

The report said those resources include: money, staff time and the council's nonprofit postage permit to operate the PAC.

EBROC and state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, are holding a news conference to address the state auditor's report.

The report stated the council’s management and staff used work time to run a Support Our Seniors (SOS), a political action committee that was created to encourage voters to approve a tax to increase the council’s funding.

The report added the council donated nearly $25,000 to SOS that was generated from ad sales and sponsorships and used more than $6,500 in public money to pay expenses of the PAC.

According to the audit, most of those expenses were paid using the council’s credit card and the council was reimbursed after the election, but investigators reportedly found about $9,100 in expenses "apparently paid on SOS’s behalf for which the council was not reimbursed."

Auditors reported council managers used its US Postal Service nonprofit postage permit to send out more than 30,000 pieces of mail for SOS and received a discount of nearly $3,700 on postage.

State law prohibits using public money to encourage people to vote for or against a candidate or proposition. Officials said payment to SOS could be considered a donation of public funds, which also violates state law.

Plus, federal regulations prohibit tax-exempt organizations from engaging in political activities and US Postal Service regulations may have been violated.

The audit also stated the council received more than $12,000 in federal disaster-related overtime for workers who may not have been eligible to receive that money. The audit added EBRCOA may be required to pay back that money if FEMA determines those reimbursement payments were not valid.

