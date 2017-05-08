Audit finds EBR Council on Aging used public money, staff and more to support a PAC

Roadway incidents for Monday, May 8.More >>
MONDAY: Lots of sunshine, light SE winds - a high of 86°
MONDAY NIGHT: Clear - mild overnight; a low of 59°
According to a report by the Louisiana Auditor, the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging used public resources to operate a political action committee (PAC) to support a tax proposition last November, which may have violated state and federal laws.More >>
Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa made his first court appearance since being indicted on bribery charges. Matassa and Olin Berthelot, the businessman who was allegedly in on the bribe, both pleaded not guilty.More >>
Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Tekoah Matthews, 18.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
