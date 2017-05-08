Police investigate shooting that left 18-year-old dead

An audit reports the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging used public resources to support a political action committee (PAC), possibly violating Louisiana and US laws.More >>
Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa pleaded not guilty to bribery charges Monday morning. Olin Berthelot also pleaded not guilty. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 14.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, May 8.More >>
Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Tekoah Matthews, 18.More >>
Investigators are trying to identify the person responsible for setting a vacant apartment on fire Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on North Ardenwood Drive near Renoir Avenue around 9:15 p.m.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
One person has been shot by an officer in Phenix City, Alabama following a police chase.More >>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
