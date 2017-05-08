Police investigate shooting that left 18-year-old dead

Detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Tekoah Matthews, 18.

Investigators said the shooting happened on North 19th Street near Madison Avenue around 9 p.m.

Police said the victim was found lying in the road with apparent gunshot wounds and then rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

