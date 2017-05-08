Investigators blame arson for vacant apartment catching fire

Investigators are trying to identify the person responsible for setting a vacant apartment on fire Sunday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on North Ardenwood Drive near Renoir Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said the cause of the fire is arson.

He added firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to the room where the fire started, but the rest of the apartment had heavy smoke and water damage.

Anyone with information about who could be responsible for the fire is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

