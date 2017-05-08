Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa pleads not guilty to bribery charges

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa pleaded not guilty to bribery charges Monday morning.

Olin Berthelot also pleaded not guilty.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 14.

Cheryl Mercedes will have a full report later in the day.

A grand jury charged the parish president with felony election offenses earlier this year.

He was allegedly caught on tape bribing a candidate for the Gonzales City Council to drop out of the race.

Matassa said the recording is taken out of context. He claims he was just offering to help a friend.

Berthelot is facing similar offenses.

Click here for previous stories

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.