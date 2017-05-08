Arraignment hearing set for Ascension Parish president

Accusations of bribery and wrong doing will send Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa to court Monday morning.

Matassa is expected to be arraigned. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

A grand jury charged the parish president with felony election offenses earlier this year.

He was allegedly caught on tape bribing a candidate for the Gonzales City Council to drop out of the race.

Matassa said the recording is taken out of context. He claims he was just offering to help a friend.

Click here for previous stories

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.