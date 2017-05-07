Blood drive held May 8 for Baton Rouge baby with heart defect

There is an odor so foul in Pointe Coupee Parish that some folks complain they just can't stand to be outside anymore. They live in Tolbert, which is located east of Livonia.More >>
A week after the results of the Department of Justice decision in the Alton Sterling case were made public, a collection of community leaders addressed the findings and how to move forward in Baton Rouge.More >>
The blood drive will be held at All Star Ford in Prairieville from 2 to 7 p.m. They urgently need O-negative donors.More >>
Fallen law enforcement officers that died in the line of duty this year with both the Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were honored on Tuesday at the Central Baptist Church.More >>
A Greenwell Springs woman has been arrested after reportedly making up a story about being mugged while delivering a pizza in order to get more prescription medication, reports the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Former "Dance Moms" reality TV star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.More >>
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
