Unattended pot on the stove destroys kitchen in Tigerland apartment

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

An unattended pot on the stove is the cause of a small apartment fire, officials say.  

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews were called to a Tigerland apartment shortly after noon.  

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but the kitchen was destroyed. The total estimated value of the kitchen and its contents is $60,000.  

Thankfully, no one was injured. 

