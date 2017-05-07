Unattended pot on the stove destroys kitchen in Tigerland apartment

An unattended pot on the stove is the cause of a small apartment fire, officials say.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews were called to a Tigerland apartment shortly after noon.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but the kitchen was destroyed. The total estimated value of the kitchen and its contents is $60,000.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

