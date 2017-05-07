Memorial bike ride honors Baton Rouge, Dallas law enforcement slain during 2016 ambush attacks

The family of fallen EBRSO Deputy Brad Garafola with memorial wreath presented by the LAPD. (Source: WAFB/Cheryl Mercedes)

A special memorial ride happened Sunday, May 7 to honor the law enforcement officers killed during two ambush attacks.

The Dallas-Baton Rouge Memorial bike ride is sponsored by the Los Angeles Police Department to honor the officers killed in 2016.

“And until the July attacks of 2016, when we had the Dallas attacks and then the Baton Rouge attacks, we hadn’t experienced a loss of this magnitude against any community and it’s felt all across the country,” said Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles Police Department has approximately 20 cyclists ride. Representatives from the Dallas law enforcement community as well as other California law enforcement agencies also participated and deputies from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are also participating to honor Deputy Brad Garafola, Officer Matthew Gerald, and Corporal Montrell Jackson, who all died on July 17, 2016.

The ride began in Krotz Springs and continued for roughly 50 miles to the B-Quik gas station on Airline Hwy., which is the location where the tragic shooting occurred.

National Peace Officers Memorial Day is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 15, 2017. Several events, such as this one, will be held until and after that date to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

