Murder suspect who avoided police for several months now out on bond

A man who refused to surrender to police when they attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for murder has been released on bond, according to court records.

Horace Alexander Smith, 38, was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on May 2, 2017 after posting a $150,000 bond. He is accused of killing Christopher Edwards, 30, and wounding a 35-year-old woman during a shooting outside a nightclub that happened on October 23, 2016.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the victim was involved in some sort of verbal confrontation with other people inside the club that then continued after the group went outside in the parking lot.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident and police identified two men as suspects.

A few days after the shooting, police arrested Mack Arthur Smith, 39, and charged him with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Records from the 19th Judicial District Court show that Mack Arthur Smith was sentenced to serve 3 years in prison in 2002 after he pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with the intent to distribute schedule II. In 2000, he was sentenced to 3 years in prison for false imprisonment with an armed and dangerous weapon and illegal use of a weapon.

Mack Arthur Smith was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is still being held on a $115,000 bond.

The initial warrant also identified Horace Smith as a second suspect in the case.

Court records show that Horace Smith also has a prior criminal record. He has a conviction from 2007 for receiving of stolen things for which he served a two year sentence. Although there are several other arrests on file, all of those charges were dismissed.

After several months of avoiding police, Horace Smith was located on February 2, 2017 at a hotel located on Gwenadale Ave. near Airline Hwy. in Baton Rouge. When police attempted to contact him, they say he refused to come out.

The Special Response Team was called out, which is standard procedure for such an incident. After roughly an hour, Horace Smith surrendered peacefully.

On March 2, 2017, a grand jury returned indictments for both Mack Arthur Smith and Horace Smith. The case against them will move forward in Judge Mike Erwin’s courtroom.

An arraignment has been scheduled for June 20, 2017. Both men will enter their formal plea.

