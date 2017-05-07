Study: Baton Rouge ranked 113th most diverse city

In a recent in-depth analysis conducted by a personal-finance website, Baton Rouge ranked #113 most diverse out of more than 500 of the largest cities studied.

With immigration policy being the most impacted issue of the current presidential administration, the personal-finance website, WalletHub, compared the demographic profiles of more than 500 of the largest cities across five major diversity categories: socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household, and religious.

Baton Rouge came in 113 on the list, coming in higher than New Orleans at 199. Other Louisiana cities making the list include Lafayette at 133, Bossier City at 169, Lake Charles at 178, Shreveport at 246, and Alexandria at 293.

According to the study, Baton Rouge ranks 302 in socioeconomic diversity, 280 in cultural diversity, 119 in economic diversity, and 162 in household diversity. Baton Rouge is also ranked as the number 6 city in religious diversity. All of these are out of 501 cities.

Of the most diverse cities in America, New York City ranked number 1. Others included Jersey City, New Jersey, Houston and Dallas, Texas, and Silver Spring Maryland.

The least diverse city in America, according to WalletHub, is Bangor, Maine. Other cities with the least diverse include Provo and Orem, Utah, Morgantown, West Virginia, and Rochester, New Hampshire.

Some other key statistics to come out of the study include:

College, Alaska, has the highest income diversity, which is 2.7 times higher than in Youngstown, Ohio, the city with the lowest.

Oakland, Calif., has the highest racial and ethnic diversity, which is 3.9 times higher than in Hialeah, Fla., the city with the lowest.

Central Falls, R.I., has the highest household-type diversity, which is two times higher than in Johns Creek, Ga., the city with the lowest.

Waipahu, Hawaii, has the highest household-size diversity, which is 2.2 times higher than in Hilton Head Island, S.C., the city with the lowest.

Thornton, Colo., has the highest industry diversity, which is 2.7 times higher than in Ann Arbor, Mich., the city with the lowest.

Yakima, Wash., has the highest occupational diversity, which is 2.7 times higher than in Cambridge, Mass., the city with the lowest.

To view the full report including detailed findings, rankings by city size, and expert analysis, please visit their website.

