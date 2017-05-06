Zachary girl raises money for injured BRPD officer

A young Zachary girl had a very good cause in mind when she set up a lemonade stand to raise money for an injured Baton Rouge Police officer.

Samantha Sanders raised $525 dollars for officer Rickey Faust, who was injured in a serious crash back in March.

“The way it makes me feel, it kind of make me feel great, because I’m doing something good for my friend. And not only that, I’m trying to make her feel better,” Sanders said.

Sanders says she’s been good friends with the officer’s daughter since kindergarten.

