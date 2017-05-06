Wade Shows, well-known BR lawyer, dies at 67

A well-known Baton Rouge lawyer, who once served as parish attorney, has died.

Wade Shows died Saturday from medical complications. He was 67.

Mr. Shows was admitted to practice in Louisiana on the 24th day of October, 1975, and is a founding partner in the law firm of Shows, Cali & Walsh, L.L.P., which was founded in 1983.

Mr. Shows served as Parish Attorney for East Baton Rouge from August 2005 through June 2008, and he was the Secretary of the Louisiana State Bar Association from June 2005 through June 2007.

Mr. Shows served as President of the Baton Rouge Bar Association in 2001 and has served as a member of its Board of Directors from 1993 through 2002.

Mr. Shows is a former member of the Capital Area Legal Services Board of Directors, having served two terms as a representative of the Baton Rouge Bar Association.

In 1992, Mr. Shows was the recipient of the First Annual Annie Smart Award presented by the Capital Area Legal Services for his contributions made in 1996 by assisting in the implementation of the program in the Baton Rouge City Court for collection of filing fees earmarked for the Baton Rouge Bar Association Pro Bono Project.

In 1998, Mr. Shows received the Baton Rouge Bar Foundation Pro Bono Project’s Friend of Pro Bono Award in recognition of his support of Pro Bono by helping to secure statewide funding for pro bono.

The Louisiana State Bar Association presented Mr. Shows with its 1998 Pro Bono Publico Award. Mr. Shows received an award from the Louis A. Martinet Foundation Pro Bono Program for 1999.

Mr. Shows was elected in January 2000 for a two year term as member of the House of Delegates from the 19th Judicial District Court for East Baton Rouge Parish. In October 2000 he was elected to the Louisiana State Bar Association’s Board of Governors.

Mr. Shows is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Center for Law and Civic Education, serving as its President in 2005.

Mr. Shows also served as a Probation Monitor for the Louisiana Office of Disciplinary Counsel; an Examiner for the Louisiana State Bar Exam for Code II; Grader for the Louisiana State Bar Exam; and Chairman of the East Baton Rouge Parish Notary Commission from 1984-1988 and 2003-2004.

Mr. Shows handled general civil litigation with an emphasis on trial and appellate work. He was well-versed in business transactional work and floor plan financing arrangements.

Additionally, Mr. Shows devoted a substantial portion of his practice to administrative law. Mr. Shows represents several state professional regulatory boards. Mr. Shows was a member of the Louisiana Association for Justice, American Association for Justice, and American Bar Association-Section of Litigation.

Mr. Shows was admitted to practice in all Louisiana courts, the Federal Courts for the Middle, Eastern and Western Districts, and the United State Court of Appeals for the Second and Fifth Circuit, the Louisiana Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Mr. Shows had an AV Martindale Hubbell rating.

