Man arrested for bringing firearm to protest

Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man who brought a firearm to a protest that took place near two schools Saturday afternoon.

According to the arrest report, Paul Richey, 30, of Denham Springs, was arrested for having a firearm in a firearm free zone, within 1,000 ft of two schools.

Police say Richey was spotted walking on private property without permission and was carrying a concealed Glock semi-automatic pistol near protesters in the area.

Richey was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on firearm free zone charges.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.