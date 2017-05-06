Man arrested for bringing firearm to protest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man arrested for bringing firearm to protest

Paul Richey, 30 (Source: EBRSO) Paul Richey, 30 (Source: EBRSO)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man who brought a firearm to a protest that took place near two schools Saturday afternoon.

According to the arrest report, Paul Richey, 30, of Denham Springs, was arrested for having a firearm in a firearm free zone, within 1,000 ft of two schools.

Police say Richey was spotted walking on private property without permission and was carrying a concealed Glock semi-automatic pistol near protesters in the area.

Richey was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on firearm free zone charges.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly