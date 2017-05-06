Teaching assistant arrested for obscenity after allegedly exposing himself in LSU library

Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man who brought a firearm to a protest that took place near two schools Saturday afternoon.More >>
A teaching assistant at LSU was arrested after police say they saw him exposing himself in the library.More >>
Deputies need your help to find a man who is accused of bank fraud.More >>
Roadway incidents for Saturday, May 6More >>
It was a day of remembrance and celebration for those who walked with Mother's Against Drunk Driving, also known as MADD.More >>
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
