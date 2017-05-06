Teaching assistant arrested for obscenity after allegedly exposing himself in LSU library

A teaching assistant at LSU was arrested after police say they saw him exposing himself in the library.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the LSU Police Department, four people claimed that a man was exposing himself to people Friday night on the third floor of the Middleton Library.

"Within seconds of receiving a description of the suspect from the third victim to include the name of the suspect, officers observed the suspect exposing himself on the third floor of the library, on the west side," states the report. "The third victim, during contact with the officers, advised she knew the suspect as he was a teaching assistant in one of her classes."

The victim identified the suspect as William Gillette, 25, of Baton Rouge.

The arresting officer claims to have found 1.5 grams of marijuana and a glass pipe in Gillette's pocket.

Gillette was arrested and charged with obscenity, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. His bond is set at $6,000.

