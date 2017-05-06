WANTED: Suspect possibly used skimmer on ATM to get bank account access

Deputies need your help to find a man who is accused of bank fraud.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect is wanted for allegedly making unauthorized purchases on a woman's debit card.

After further investigation, deputies located a skimmer on a Baton Rouge ATM machine. Officials did not say where it was located, nor did they say whether they believe the suspect is connected to that part of the investigation.

They did say, however, that they believe the person pictured in this story is connected to an authorized transaction of $121.93 at a local business.

The US Secret Service Office is assisting with this investigation.

If you know anything that could help investigations, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

