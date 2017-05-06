Walk Like MADD Louisiana exceeds fundraising goal

It was a day of remembrance and celebration for those who walked with Mother's Against Drunk Driving, also known as MADD.

More than a dozen teams laced up at the Highland Road Park to help MADD Louisiana raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving.

The signature walk helped raise more than $20,000 for victims' services.

334 pairs of shoes were displayed to represent the number of people in Louisiana who died at the hands of a drunk driver last year.

The walk gives victims a chance to unite and share their stories.

The event included a butterfly release and a tribute to honor those who were killed or injured in alcohol-related crashes.

WAFB's own Cheryl Mercedes served as the emcee for the event.

For more information on MADD Louisiana, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.