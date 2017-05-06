Pennsylvania man arrested for alleged online relationship with Louisiana School for the Deaf student

A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after authorities say he had an online relationship with a student at the Louisiana School for the Deaf, sending inappropriate emails and videos.

David Gross, 29, of Levittown, was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

According to the probable cause report, on January 4, 2017, Baton Rouge Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit received the case, which was originally taken on October 28, 2016, where the school discovered a suspected sexual relationship between Gross and a 16-year-old student.

The school originally discovered the relationship after two cellphones belonging to the victim were confiscated by staff because it was against school policy. The following day, staff also confiscated an Apple Ipad owned by the school where they claim to have found sexually explicit emails between Gross and the student.

The messages, which are described to contain graphic descriptions of sexual acts, were provided to police, along with the two cell phones, which contained six sexually explicit videos that were allegedly sent from Gross.

According to deputies, Gross is listed as an “IT Support Specialist” according to the signature on his email. Legal documents show that he is a registered sex offender in New Jersey.

The report notes that another man, who said he was previously in a relationship with Gross, told detectives he discovered Gross was unfaithful to him through the emails. He made contact with the teen, warning her Gross was “manipulative” and questioned her age.

The man also told detectives he knew Gross and the teen “met up” in Massachusetts and in Baton Rouge, but did not know any details.

He was able to provide detectives with Gross’ personal information, which police used to positively identify and eventually track him down.

When the teen interviewed with detectives, she allegedly told them Gross had initially contacted her through social media in May or June of 2016. She claims Gross mailed her a cellphone so they would able to communicate without the school knowing.

According to authorities, the teen told them she was in love with Gross.

The teen also allegedly told detectives she and Gross had previously met when he flew down to Baton Rouge and watched her play in a sporting event. The report says she told police they did not have any physical contact other than a hug.

The parents of the teen placed a protective order against Gross, who is being held on a $25,000 bond.

