21 people displaced after fire destroys 8 units in apartment complex

Officials say 21 people are without a home after a major fire destroyed eight units in a Baton Rouge apartment complex.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the blaze started Saturday at roughly 1:15 p.m. The two-alarm fire broke out in building 21 at The Hub apartments, 5151 Highland Rd., which is located near Lee Dr.

It took roughly an hour for crews to get the blaze under control. They say the building is a total loss.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

