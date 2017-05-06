Contractor arrested after admitting to spending elderly customer’s money for repairs

A Mississippi contractor is behind bars after taking money from an elderly Baton Rouge man for repairs, never completing the repairs, and admitting to spending the money.More >>
A two-car crash on Airline Hwy. has claimed the life of one person, Louisiana State Police reports.More >>
Sources say a person was shot in the head Friday afternoon at around 7:30 p.m.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, May 5More >>
A letter submitted to FEMA from Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon has been granted, clearing the way for an extension for the proof of loss deadline of May 10, 2017.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.More >>
Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
