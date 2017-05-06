Police seek information after drag racing leads to fatal crash

The passengers of this car were not fatally injured. (Source: WAFB)

Police are seeking the public's assistance after a 20-year-old Baton Rouge man died from a fatal crash caused by drag racing with an unknown vehicle.

On May 5, around 10:30 p.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash on Airline Hwy at Barringer Foreman Rd.

The crash took the life of Michael Bayles, 20, of Baton Rouge.

According to state police, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Bayles was drag racing with an unknown vehicle in the southbound lane of Airline Hwy.

Airline Hwy. closed in both directions at Baringer Foreman due to deadly crash. (This car is not the one with the fatality) @WAFB pic.twitter.com/6qN1OIobBG — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) May 6, 2017

State police say as they approached the intersection of Airline and Barringer Foreman, an 18-year-old driver was preparing to make a U-turn. According to authorities, Bayles’ 2010 Chevrolet Camaro collided head-on with the driver’s 2013 Acura TSX in the intersection.

Bayles was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Acura and his passenger were both restrained and sustained serious injuries. It is unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash. A toxicology sample will be taken from both drivers for analysis, as is standard in all crash fatalities.

Troopers are asking that anyone with any information regarding this crash or the unknown vehicle to please contact LSP Troop A at. (225) 754-8500.

