Police seek information after drag racing leads to fatal crash

A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after authorities say he had an online relationship with a student at the Louisiana School for the Deaf, sending inappropriate emails and videos.More >>
A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after authorities say he had an online relationship with a student at the Louisiana School for the Deaf, sending inappropriate emails and videos.More >>
Officials say 21 people are without a home after a major fire destroyed eight units in a Baton Rouge apartment complex.More >>
Officials say 21 people are without a home after a major fire destroyed eight units in a Baton Rouge apartment complex.More >>
Police are seeking the public's assistance after a 20-year-old Baton Rouge man died from a fatal crash caused by drag racing with an unknown vehicle.More >>
Police are seeking the public's assistance after a 20-year-old Baton Rouge man died from a fatal crash caused by drag racing with an unknown vehicle.More >>
A Mississippi contractor is behind bars after taking money from an elderly Baton Rouge man for repairs, never completing the repairs, and admitting to spending the money.More >>
A Mississippi contractor is behind bars after taking money from an elderly Baton Rouge man for repairs, never completing the repairs, and admitting to spending the money.More >>
Sources say a person was shot in the head Friday afternoon at around 7:30 p.m.More >>
Sources say a person was shot in the head Friday afternoon at around 7:30 p.m.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.More >>
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>