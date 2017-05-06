1 dead in fatal Airline Hwy crash

The passengers of this car were not fatally injured. (Source: WAFB)

A two-car crash on Airline Hwy. has claimed the life of one person, Louisiana State Police reports.

Late Friday night, around 10:30 p.m., troopers from LSP Troop A responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Airline Hwy. at the intersection of Barringer Foreman Rd. One unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner's office.

Airline Hwy. closed in both directions at Baringer Foreman due to deadly crash. (This car is not the one with the fatality) @WAFB pic.twitter.com/6qN1OIobBG — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) May 6, 2017

Traffic on Airline Hwy. is closed in both directions while police investigate the cause of the wreck.

