1 dead in fatal Airline Hwy crash - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

1 dead in fatal Airline Hwy crash

The passengers of this car were not fatally injured. (Source: WAFB) The passengers of this car were not fatally injured. (Source: WAFB)
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A two-car crash on Airline Hwy. has claimed the life of one person, Louisiana State Police reports.

Late Friday night, around 10:30 p.m., troopers from LSP Troop A responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Airline Hwy. at the intersection of Barringer Foreman Rd. One unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner's office.

Traffic on Airline Hwy. is closed in both directions while police investigate the cause of the wreck.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly